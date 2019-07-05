HUD program aims to help homeowners with home upkeep

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Gloria Watson and her husband have lived in their midtown home for over thirty years, as she and her husband are aging, so is their house.

"[It has] really bad roof leaks," Watson said. "Plumbing is bad."

The Watsons are both in their sixties, they said it can be hard to keep up with the problems that arise in an older home. Despite the home's condition, the Watsons say they did not want to leave their home.

"We didn’t want to move," Watson said. "We didn’t want a new house payment."

The Watsons reached out to the city for help and found a solution. The city provides grant funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, for low-income homeowners who want to stay in their homes.

"It’s a pretty good program," Don DePriest manager, city of St. Joseph Community Development said. "It allows people to stay in their homes much longer rather than being forced out."

The program fixes up and pays most of the cost for home repairs for houses that qualify. DePriest said the program will cover 75% of the cost of repairs, the remaining 25% would be a loan.

City officials say the program is fairly comprehensive.

In Watson's case, she’s looking forward to a new roof, windows, central air, and new siding, she credits the mayor and other city officials for approving the project on her home.

"If we can help people out, we’re glad to help them out," DePriest said. "That’s what we’re here for."

There are stipulations to the program. For more information about the program, click here.