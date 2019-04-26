Habitat for Humanity builds wheelchair accessible home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- One St. Joseph man has now a new place to call home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Kelly Dirks, 37, was involved in a terrible car accident back a few years ago that left him paralyzed. Having to take care of his nephew full-time, he needed to be in a home that is wheelchair accessible. That's when Habitat for Humanity stepped in to help.

After a three year process from the paperwork to the construction, Thursday was move-in day for Dirks. He said he couldn't be happier.

"Thank you. Thank you everybody that helped participated in it. Thank you to everybody that helped built it and make it a dream come true," Dirks said. "It makes me feel good. A good blessing."

Dirks and his family celebrated the occasion with his house being blessed by his church, Abundant Faith Church of God.

Over 100 volunteers and 12 community groups stepped in helped to build the house.