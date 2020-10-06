Habitat for Humanity celebrates World Habitat Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday, October 5, marks the 30th anniversary for the United Nations' World Habitat Day.

As the world brings awareness on living conditions on this day, so did St. Joseph's Habitat for Humanity.

In honor of all of the hard work that Habitat for Humanity had done for the city of St. Joseph since 1996, Mayor Bill McMurray presented the local agency a proclamation of permanently naming October 5, World Habitat Day in St. Joseph.

"It's really about safe housing, safe water, and a proper education for all," said Executive Director Cate Manley, of Habitat for Humanity. "And, especially in the important times we're in now with the pandemic. It's really talking about the fairness in urbanization of different areas and the impact that the pandemic has had as well."

Manley says the focus right now has been restoring homes in the southend. The agency has been working with families and other local agencies like InterServ and Catholic Charities since the flood hit in July.

The biggest need in the community outside of the flood is the rehabilitation of homes in community areas. Manley said they are working with other agencies in town to identify what is the best strategy for curing those homes.

"The biggest need is for more housing. Specifically rental homes and decent homes that are affordable for medium and low income wages."

Habitat for Humanity also announced that they will not be hosting their 'Unlock the Dream' fundraiser due to COVID-19. In replacement of that, the agency is raffling off a camper. To enter the raffle and found out more information, visit the Habitat for Humanity ReStore page. The winner will be announced on November 16, via a Facebook live event.

According to the United Nations website, each year, World Habitat Day focuses attention on the state of the wordl's towns and cities. This year, they created a video highlighting the issue of lack of housing and how it affects a city's development.

The website also states that over 1 billion around the globe are facing housing issues, and in the year of 2030, the number will increase to 1.6 billion.