Habitat for Humanity takes over former fire stations

(St. Joseph,MO)Two former St. Joseph fire stations will soon be serving a new purpose. Monday the city council voted unanimously to donate Fire Station 11 and lease Fire Station 9 to Habitat for Humanity.

The non-profit plans to renovate Fire Station 11 at 2329 S. 18th as a luxury rental home, and use Fire Station 9 at 2217 Frederick Avenue for storage.

City councilman Russell Moore said the leasing agreement allows Habitat to have additional storage space for minimal fee, while allowing the city to continue searching for a permanent tenant for Fire Station 9.

“We thought that instead of selling the business at the time, we could sign a lease agreement with Habitat to occupy that building and store some of their equipment in it,” Moore said. “The living quarters upstairs will be occupied and subleased by Habitat for Humanity to keep somebody there to watch over their equipment.”

Habitat plans to begin renovations on Fire Station 11 in January. Moore said the city will continue searching for long term investors for Fire Station 9, while leasing the building to Habitat.