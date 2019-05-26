Hail, wind damage reported from Saturday's storms

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two rounds of thunderstorms moved through the area on Saturday and some severe weather was reported from the strongest storms.

Quarter-size hail was reported in Bethany Saturday evening after thunderstorms moved through the region.

Also near Bethany, tree branches were reported to be snapped at Hwy. 136 and 185th Ave.

Near Maryville, law enforcement reported eight power poles blown down along Hawk Rd. near 282nd St. United Electric Cooperative, Inc. began repairs to the damaged poles Saturday evening.

To the south, a 58 mph wind gust was reported at Kansas City International Airport.

