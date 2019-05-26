Clear

Hail, wind damage reported from Saturday's storms

Two rounds of thunderstorms moved through the area on Saturday and some severe weather was reported from the strongest storms.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 9:48 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two rounds of thunderstorms moved through the area on Saturday and some severe weather was reported from the strongest storms.

Quarter-size hail was reported in Bethany Saturday evening after thunderstorms moved through the region.

Also near Bethany, tree branches were reported to be snapped at Hwy. 136 and 185th Ave.

Near Maryville, law enforcement reported eight power poles blown down along Hawk Rd. near 282nd St. United Electric Cooperative, Inc. began repairs to the damaged poles Saturday evening.

To the south, a 58 mph wind gust was reported at Kansas City International Airport.

After last night's storms, the forecast for Sunday appears to be mostly dry. Will keep an isolated chance for a thunderstorm in the forecast through the afternoon. We may see a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another round of storms is expected to move in late tonight towards early Monday morning.
