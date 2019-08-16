Hail, winds damage farms in Doniphan County

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) Farmers are surveying damage done to their fields and buildings after Thursday's storms moved through rural parts of Doniphan County.

One farmer just south of Troy, Kansas said the damage to his field was the worst he has seen in his 30 years of farming at this point in the growing season.

Doug Meng, who farms 600-700 acres of land in Doniphan County, says the damage done to his soybean crops could prevent them from being harvested this year. Many of his crops are shredded and knocked over.

Meng said his farm wast hit by three separate storms Thursday with the second storm bringing quarter to golf ball size hail.

"Most of it is small," he said. "It just came so hard and side wind it just came so hard with the wind. That's what did the damage. It came so hard."

In addition to the damage done to his crops, his house and truck sustained damage.

Meng says that neighboring farms are also damaged and that corn stalks were pushed over.

The National Weather Service reported a wind gust of 60 mph near Denton, Kansas Thursday evening and one inch diameter size hail was reported near Highland.