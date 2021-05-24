Hale, Mo. man killed following a Livingston County crash

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A Hale, Missouri man is dead after an accident in Livingston County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 75-year-old Charles Plummer was stopped on Route JJ, 1.5 miles north of Avalon, while 63-year-old Susan Bachman, of Chillicothe, was in front of the vehicle with a leaf blower blowing grass off the highway. Plummer was then rear-ended by 33-year-old Steven Wilson, of Chillicothe, causing Plummer's John Deere Gator to hit Bachman.

Bachman was taken Hedrick Medical Center and then life-flighted to St. Luke's with serious injuries.

Plummer was taken to Hedrick Medical Center and then life-flighted to Liberty Hospital. The Highway Patrol reports that Plummer later died.

Wilson was not injured.