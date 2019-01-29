Harlem Globetrotters bring more than just basketball to the show

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Harlem Globetrotters have entertained fans all around the world for the last 90-plus years and on Thursday, the team returns to St. Joseph.

"It's an amazing opportunity to travel the world and do what I love," Harlem Globetrotter Briana "Hoops" Green said.

The Harlem Globetrotters also spend a lot of time in the community including going to the University of Kansas Hospital and spending time with patients.

"It means a lot to these kids to have somebody that is in the spotlight and take the time out of their day to come to see them," Patient's mother Amanda Ingram said.

The Harlem Globetrotters will perform at the St. Joseph Civic Arena at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

For more information about tickets and the game, visit https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/tickets.