Harrison County reports first COVID-19 death

(BETHANY, Mo.) The Harrison County Health Department reported its first COVID-19 death Wednesday.

The victim was a male, in his 50’s and was a resident of Harrison County. No other information about the resident was provided.

The health department is urging everyone to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses. These actions include:

Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eye, nose and moth with unwashed hands

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

Stay home in you are sick

According to the Harrison County Health Department, “Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for medical advice before showing up.”