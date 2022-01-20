Harry Roberts named as new Mo. Military Advocate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's Harry Roberts has had a busy last few years in public service.

From 2014-2018 he was Buchanan County's presiding commissioner. After a failed attempt for a seat in the Missouri senate, Roberts took a job with the Secretary of State's office, which is where he had been for the past three years.

However, Roberts is now taking on a new role, being appointed to be Missouri's new Military Advocate.

With the military in Missouri being one of the state's biggest industries, generating $18 billion each year through its installations and other private industry partners, it's a big investment that is worth protecting.

That is part of Roberts' job.

"We obviously wnat to make sure we don't lose any missions, any bases, any military personnel, any business partners that serve the military operations here in Missouri," he said.

Roberts was appointed to the position of Missouri Military Advocate by Governor Mike Parson and was approved by the state legislature last week. He now begins a six-year term at a position that was created in 2016, when the federal government was closing military bases around the country.

SOT: Roberts: "A lot of it came during BRAC (Base Realignment and Closing) and there was great concern for losing bases, missions, different things like that," Roberts said.

Roberts has begun his job by touring the state's facilities, meeting with each of their commanders to hear of their needs and concerns. Parson has given Roberts a lofty goal to meet.

"The governor's words: Missouri the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation," Roberts said.

The military's presence in Missouri stretches from boarder to boarder, from St. Joseph's 139th Air Guard to Whiteman Air Force Base, to Ft. Leonard Wood to St. Louis and the Miloitary Entrance Process Command.

In his role, Roberts will deal with the bureaucratic work of protecting the state's military interests so the base commanders can do their jobs.

SOT: Cmdr. John Cluck, 139th Air Guard: "There's always the concern about downsizing and things of that nature," said Col. John Cluck, the commander of St. Joseph's 139th Air Wing. "We don't want to be a victim of that. With Harry taking some of that stuff off of my plate I can focus more on running this wing. That helps a lot."

Roberts said he is humbled by serving in his position of military advocate.

"The people that serve in the military, they voluntarily put on that uniform. They are the greatest people they are. They guarantee that you and I are going to be safer at night and we can live in this country we call the United States where we can understand what liberty is."

Another part of Roberts' job is to advocate for veterans and their familites, improving their quality of life and giving them incentives to stay in-state after their service is complete.