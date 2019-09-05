Harsh weather takes its toll on area roads

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It’s been a rough year for roadways in our area, and it’s something few understand better than the St. Joseph Streets department.

Back-to-back challenges for the streets department led to delays on scheduled projects, among the most notable was pothole repairs.

The city said they're still trying to catch up on pothole repairs.

"We still receive calls every day," Keven Schneider Superintendent of city streets and maintenance said. "We’re in a position where we can be a little more proactive on the potholes now."

For rural roads outside the city, excess moisture from the flooding has taken its toll on gravel roads commissioners saying it doesn’t take a lot of moisture to weaken them.

County commissioner Ron Hook said moisture on the ground takes a toll on gravel roads.

"Anytime we get a heavy rain there’s no place for it to go." Hook said. "it sets on the roads, makes them softer and we lose all out gravel to the bottom."

Bishop Rd., in the city's northside, is currently one of the most extreme examples of the effects of this year's weather. Staff with the city's public works department said the road was in such poor shape after a harsh winter that it must be repaved.

The streets department said all of their resources have been tested.

"As far as time and equipment and materials, it’s been very challenging," Schneider said.

As far as the future’s concerned, they said all they can do is be as prepared as possible.

"We’ll just kinda wait and see and deal with it as it comes," Schneider said.

The streets department says they're doing district pothole repairs to stay on top of that issue. County commissioners urge drivers to use caution on their roadways if they come across saturated roads.