After brutal winter weather, MoDOT crews are ready to repair St. Joseph potholes

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) Potholes are a problem for many in St. Joseph.

"There's always a ton of potholes," said St. Joseph Resident Jesseca Lasley.

A brutal February isn't helping road crews trying to fill them and drivers who are trying to avoid them.

"I know they're doing the best that they can do to try and get them. And with the weather it just tears their work down but it also tears our cars up," said Lasley.

Winter weather kept crews from fixing the roads, but since the sun is out road crews are working non-stop to fix them.

"Once it started to get a little warm, we set up a pothole crew in St. Joe. It's normally a 4 person crew. They start off checking off the interstate and then kinda work down through the major highways and then the lower volume roads, we are definitely seeing the potholes," said MoDOT District Engineer Chris Redline.

But despite crews starting work right away, they think that there will be more repairs this year compared to last years total.

"From what i'm seeing I think that there will probably be a few more repairs in the St. Joe area than last year. The good news we have some projects coming to fix those sections of road, they just aren't coming soon enough," said Redline.

While waiting for those projects, some roads are going to need more focus than others.

229 and St. Joseph Avenue and on 36 are some of the roads that are getting more attention.

These routes may take a little longer but there is support and hope that crews will be able to get it done.

"I know that they can do it. It would be so nice to not have potholes all around you know," said Lasley.