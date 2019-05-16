Harter family hands out first scholarships to Central High School students

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Just over one year ago, Cody Harter was killed in a road rage incident in Lee's Summit and in the time since then, the family has been working on a scholarship fund to help Cody's legacy live on.

During Central High School's senior awards ceremony Wednesday, Cody's mother, Kerrie Harter, and Major Seth Wilson with the Missouri Air National Guard presented two $1,500 scholarships for the first time to two students.

“I just think it’s awesome," Kerrie Harter said. "I love these kids that love music, he loved music. I love you are a wrestler. It makes me feel like Cody is still here.”

Kerrie Harter says the scholarship fund was set up by help from the Missouri Air National Guard and Cody's family.

“We put together this scholarship fund so that we can give back to people who have Cody qualities," she said.

Qualities of the 23-year-old who was a graduate of Central High School and served six years in the Missouri Air National Guard.

“He was the kindest person to his friends, to his family and if someone needed something, he was there," Kerrie Harter said. "He would drop what he was doing and he would help them.”

“He was very hard working and he always seemed to know where he was going," Major Seth Wilson said. "Like when we read these two. They seem to know where they are going as well so that’s why we wanted to give these out to these two young individuals.”

The two students receiving the inaugural scholarships are Sarah Newcomb and Gregory Lamorie.

“I was in varsity wrestling for four years and I did football for three and baseball for two," Lamorie said. "And I heard about this scholarship and Cody himself.”

Lamorie said knowing the story behind Cody made receiving the scholarship more special.

Both students plan to further their education and go into the medical field.

“I plan to be a trauma surgeon and really help back and give back to those people in need,” Newcomb said.

Giving back to people just as Cody did.

“We were determined that this tragedy wasn’t going to be in vain,” Kerrie Harter said.