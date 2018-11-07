Hawley defeats McCaskill in U.S. Senate race

Republican Josh Hawley has defeated Democratic senator Claire McCaskill in the Missouri Senate race.
Hawley, the state's attorney general, held a strong lead over McCaskill 60-40 percent when the race was called.
McCaskill was first elected to the Senate in 2006.
