Hawley introduces bi-partisan bill to force social media companies to disclose how user data is monitored

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) are introducing a bill that would improve transparency and allow social media users to understand exactly what data is being collected for profit.

The Designing Accounting Safeguards to Help Broaden Oversight and Regulations on Data (DASHBOARD) Act would require data harvesting companies, like social media platforms, to tell consumers and financial regulators exactly what data is being collected from consumers and how it is being used for profit.

"When a big tech company says its product is free, consumers are the ones being sold," Hawley said. "These 'free' products track everything we do so tech companies can sell our information to the highest bidder and use it to target us with creepy ads. Even worse, tech companies do their best to hide how much consumer data is worth and to whom it is sold. This bipartisan legislation gives consumers control of their data and will show them how much these 'free' services actually cost."

“For years, social media companies have told consumers that their products are free to the user. But that’s not true -- you are paying with your data instead of your wallet,” Sen. Warner said. “But the overall lack of transparency and disclosure in this market have made it impossible for users to know what they’re giving up, who else their data is being shared with, or what it’s worth to the platform. Our bipartisan bill will allow consumers to understand the true value of the data they are providing to the platforms, which will encourage competition and allow antitrust enforcers to identify potentially anticompetitive practices.”

The DASHBOARD Act will:

• Require commercial data operators (defined as services with over 100 million monthly active users) to disclose types of data collected as well as regularly provide their users with an assessment of the value of that data.

• Require commercial data operators to file an annual report on the aggregate value of user data they’ve collected, as well as contracts with third parties involving data collection.

• Require commercial data operators to allow users to delete all, or individual fields, of data collected – and disclose to users all the ways in which their data is being used. including any uses not directly related to the online service for which the data was originally collected.

• Empower the SEC to develop methodologies for calculating data value, while encouraging the agency to facilitate flexibility to enable businesses to adopt methodologies that reflect the different uses, sectors, and business models.

To read the full bill, click here.

This act is the second tech-focused bill that both Senators have partnered on.