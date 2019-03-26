Sen. Hawley questions Army Corps' role in flood damage

(WASHINGTON) U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley questioned a military official on Tuesday about the Army Corps of Engineers’ handling of flooding in riverside communities in Missouri.

Hawley, R-Mo., quizzed the Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, during a Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C. Tuesday.

Hawley making good on the promise he made to his constituents during a weekend visit in Holt County, Missouri. The Republican senator said he would find out if the Army Corps’ actions were adequate in the weeks leading up to the historic flooding.

In response, Secretary Esper said he would send representatives from the Army Corps to Hawley’s office following the hearing.

Governor Mike Parson and U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., also voiced concerns about whether the Corps., had prioritized wildlife and tourism above the life and property of Missouri farmers.