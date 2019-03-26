Clear

Sen. Hawley questions Army Corps' role in flood damage

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley questioned a military official on Tuesday about the Army Corps of Engineers’ handling of flooding in riverside communities in Missouri.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 1:53 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(WASHINGTON) U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley questioned a military official on Tuesday about the Army Corps of Engineers’ handling of flooding in riverside communities in Missouri.

Hawley, R-Mo., quizzed the Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, during a Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C. Tuesday.

Hawley making good on the promise he made to his constituents during a weekend visit in Holt County, Missouri. The Republican senator said he would find out if the Army Corps’ actions were adequate in the weeks leading up to the historic flooding.

In response, Secretary Esper said he would send representatives from the Army Corps to Hawley’s office following the hearing.

Governor Mike Parson and U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., also voiced concerns about whether the Corps., had prioritized wildlife and tourism above the life and property of Missouri farmers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Another quiet day is on tap for Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the upper 50s. We'll see more sunshine into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events