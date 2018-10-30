Hawley stops in St. Joseph 8 days before election

(St. Joseph,MO) There are 35 seats to waiting be filled in the U.S. Senate this year, but across the country all eyes have been turned to the race in Missouri. As of Tuesday, recent polls indicate Senator Claire McCaskill is trailing behind Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley in the race to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate.

"People know this senate race is going to determine control of the whole U.S. Senate. It's all going to come down to the state of Missouri, our votes have never mattered more than they are going to matter on November 6," Hawley said.

In the final days before the election, Hawley stopped in St. Joseph Tuesday for his ‘Stop Schumer, Fire Claire’ campaign tour.

"The Democrat's agenda, which is to put liberal activists on the bench; to overturn the results of the 2016 election; then to raise taxes and give us government funded healthcare. That is not what the people of Missouri voted for in 2016," Hawley said.

On the campaign trail Hawley has leaned into his endorsement from President Trump, openly identifying with several of his political stances and ideas.

"We voted to make America great again. We voted to make America strong again. We voted to make America prosperous again. We voted to rebuild our country,” Hawley said.

As a Republican, Hawley said he supports the decisions Trump has made on issues like immigration, healthcare and trade.

"I think that the trade deal the President got with Mexico and Canada, three quarters of our ag exports go to those two countries. That is a big deal, that is huge progress. We need to continue to keep the pressure up. Missouri farmers did not start this trade war, the United States didn't start it, China started it and other trade cheaters and they started it years ago," Hawley said.

Hawley said he supported the farmers aid packages approved by Trump, but the United States still needs to keep putting pressure on countries like China.

“Senator McCaskill said that package was just picking winners and losers, I couldn’t disagree more. We’ve got to be picking Missouri farmers as winners and picking China as the losers,” Hawley said.

In 2017, Hawley, along with 17 other Attorney Generals and two Governors co-signed a lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which protects the insurance coverage of people with preexisting conditions.

“There are multiple ways to cover people with pre-existing conditions, which would be my first focus. I think we need to do that apart from Obamacare, I think we need to mandate that insurance companies do it. There is lot of ways to do it, one form is a federal reinsurance,” Hawley said.

With less than a week to campaign, Hawley said the race is far from over.President Trump will be in Missouri campaigning for Hawley twice before the election. Trump plans to campaign in Columbia, Missouri on November 1 and Cape Girardeau,Missouri on November 5.