Hazardous waste dropoff returns to low turnout

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This year's one and only hazardous waste collection at the Remington Nature Center parking lot saw a much lower turnout than most.

After the pandemic cancelled what should have been their first event of the year back in April, Organizers said it may have changed overall house cleaning habits for many this year.

staff are already thinking of the financial impacts.

"When we have low turnout that makes the per car cost greater," Rod McQuerry, Superintendent, St. Joseph Landfill said. "We'll see how spring comes around see how he spring event does if we have a second low event there's a chance we might go to one a year too early to tell."

Staff said they saw about half as many cars come through the event than what they've seen before the pandemic.