Hazardous waste dropoff returns to low turnout

This is the first and only hazardous waste drop of the city held for 2020. An earlier one scheduled for April was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Posted: Oct 18, 2020 11:28 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This year's one and only hazardous waste collection at the Remington Nature Center parking lot saw a much lower turnout than most.

After the pandemic cancelled what should have been their first event of the year back in April, Organizers said it may have changed overall house cleaning habits for many this year.

staff are already thinking of the financial impacts.

"When we have low turnout that makes the per car cost greater," Rod McQuerry, Superintendent, St. Joseph Landfill said.  "We'll see how spring comes around see how he spring event does if we have a second low event there's a chance we might go to one a year too early to tell."

Staff said they saw about half as many cars come through the event than what they've seen before the pandemic. 

Cold air will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Friday. We will see light winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Friday morning. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
