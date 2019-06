Head on collision kills Jamesport man

(GRUNDY CO., Mo.) An early morning head on collision kills a Jamesport man on Thursday.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports, Russell Louderback, 61, was driving his pickup truck westbound on Missouri 6 around 5:30 a.m. Eric Virtue, 38, was driving eastbound on the highway when Louderback crossed the center line and hit Virtue head on.

It happened 3 miles west of Trenton.

Virtue was pronounced dead on scene. Louderback was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital and later transferred to St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. for serious injuries.

Louderback was not wearing his seat belt, but Virtue was.