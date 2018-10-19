Head-on crash victim remains in critical condition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A student from Northwest Missouri State University involved in a head-on collision on Interstate 29 Wednesday night remains in critical condition in a Kansas City hospital.

22 year-old Austin Cross was a passenger in a vehicle hit by another vehicle driven by 52 year-old Roger Moe.

Authorities say Moe was fleeing from them at a high rate of speed at the time of the accident.

Moe is now facing a number of charges, including DWI and resisting arrest.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in Cross' name to help pay for expenses. You can find it by clicking here.