Head-on crash victim remains in critical condition

22 year-old Austin Cross was a passenger in a vehicle hit head-on on Interstate 29 Wednesday night.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 10:41 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 10:43 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  A student from Northwest Missouri State University involved in a head-on collision on Interstate 29 Wednesday night remains in critical condition in a Kansas City hospital.

22 year-old Austin Cross was a passenger in a vehicle hit by another vehicle driven by 52 year-old Roger Moe.

Authorities say Moe was fleeing from them at a high rate of speed at the time of the accident.

Moe is now facing a number of charges, including DWI and resisting arrest.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in Cross' name to help pay for expenses. You can find it by clicking here.

Clouds will move out by Friday evening, leaving a beautiful night for some high school football. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight, clear skies are expected with lows dropping into the 40s.
