Heading back to school safely

University of Kansas Health System doctors say, being back in school is the best thing for children. They also say, doing things like wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing hands, and getting the vaccine are the best ways to make that happen.

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 9:59 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

They claim it's hard to have a safe school environment when schools side-step those protocols.

"We know scientIfically and medically what works and what helps keep people safe. Unfortunately, there are other factors. Unfortunately, political factors do play a role but we do need to continue to promote the science and the medicine and do those things that we have shown to work from this last year of school," Dr. Dana Hawkinson from KU Medical Center said.

The status of a vaccine for kids 12 and younger is still up in the air.

Doctors are hopeful for a clear answer mid-fall.

