Heading to Chiefs-Chargers? Get there early

The commute to Arrowhead will happen around the same time as the busy rush hour.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 12:02 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs have some advice to fans heading to Thursday night's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead -- get there early.

"Rush hour is going to happen right about the same time as the commute to Arrowhead," said Chiefs President Mark Donovan. "We're once again asking everyone to take a few steps and just get prepared for Thursday night."

Thursday night's game is the first weeknight primetime home game of the season for the Chiefs. Donovan advises fans to consider an alternate route, buy a parking pass in advance and leave as early as possible to avoid rush hour.

Arrowhead stadium holds more than 20,000 parking spots and traffic is expected to be heavy especially on I-435 and I-70.

"When you're moving 20,000 cars through the entries, off the highways, through the toll booths and into spots, it's quite a process," said Donovan.

The game kicks off at 7:20 p.m.

Gates will open at 2:30 p.m.

We are waking up to a few clouds this Wednesday morning but expect a lot of sunshine for your Wednesday. South winds will pick up in the afternoon, allowing us to go up into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
