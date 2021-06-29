Health Department Clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccinations starting July 1

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department announced it will begin offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.

The vaccinations will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at the Health Department Clinic located at 904 S. 10th St.

These will be offered on a walk-in basis, in addition to all other vaccines, during regular business hours Monday - Friday 8:00 - 11:00 am and 1:00 - 4:00 pm.

Patients will be asked to remain in the lobby or main foyer for 15 minutes after receiving the COVID vaccine for observation. At this time, Pfizer vaccine will be given to allow vaccine options for anyone 12 years and older, with parental consent for those under 18 years of age.

The vaccine is free for all, and health insurance and government ID is not required.