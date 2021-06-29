Clear
Health Department Clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccinations starting July 1

The vaccinations will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at the Health Department Clinic located at 904 S. 10th St.

Posted: Jun 29, 2021 9:11 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department announced it will begin offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.

These will be offered on a walk-in basis, in addition to all other vaccines, during regular business hours Monday - Friday 8:00 - 11:00 am and 1:00 - 4:00 pm.

Patients will be asked to remain in the lobby or main foyer for 15 minutes after receiving the COVID vaccine for observation. At this time, Pfizer vaccine will be given to allow vaccine options for anyone 12 years and older, with parental consent for those under 18 years of age.

The vaccine is free for all, and health insurance and government ID is not required.

Scattered rain showers are set to continue today as a stationary front remains across our area. A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Rain chances will continue on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon hours with a few thunderstorms. Conditions will slowly start to dry out on Thursday. Friday through the holiday weekend looks to be much drier. Mostly sunny skies will take over through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.
