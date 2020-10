(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City of St. Joseph health officials announced three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday.

Two Buchanan County men, one of his 60s and the other in his 80s, and a woman in her 80s died. All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 35 people have now died.

The health department also reported 52 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24-hours, for a total of 2,725 cases since the pandemic began.

Forty-five people in the county are hospitalized.