Health Department hosting Teen Day at immunization clinics

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department and area Mosaic Life Care clinics which serve youth have selected August 10th to focus on giving 8th and 12th grade vaccinations in preparation of the first day of school.

The City of St. Joseph Health Department has ample supply of the vaccines recommended for all children and youth preparing for school including COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer for those 12 and older.

The clinic accepts walk-in clients, and clients with health insurance or without are served. The health department clinic is open Monday through Friday; check-in for service occurs during the hours of 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The City of St. Joseph Health Department and Mosaic Life Care are working together to give as many opportunities as possible to youth on August 10th with all clinics accepting walk-in clients

Mosaic clinics at Mosaic Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Mitchell Woods, Mosaic Family Care N. 36th St. and Mosaic Family Care North Pointe will accept walk-ins for established patients. Contact your child's health care provider at the appropriate clinic at Mosaic Life Care to determine hours of operation for immunizations. All regular clinic activity will be available, and clients who have other business or scheduled appointments at the clinics will be served.

While August 10th will focus on teens, there is no need to wait until that day to get the required immunizations as clinics are currently accepting patients for vaccine administration.

Likewise, the clinics will offer vaccines to youth after the “Teen Day”. Also of note, kindergarten students need boosters as well and are being seen daily between now and the beginning of school.

Please bring the following if available: insurance card (there is no charge for immunizations to those without insurance at the City of St. Joseph Health Department), current immunization record(s), child(ren) needing immunizations.

The City of St. Joseph Health Department is the county office for Missouri Birth and Death Certificates.

Students new to a school district are often required to provide a certified birth record, and all kindergarteners entering school in the St. Joseph area must meet this requirement. The City of St. Joseph Health Department administrative office can supply Missouri birth certificates during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for a fee of $15.00 per certified copy.

The City of St. Joseph Health Department is located at 904 South 10th Street and accepts new and established clients.

Call the health department clinic at 816-271-4725 for vaccine information and immunization records. Mosaic Life Care parents/guardians should contact their child’s health care provider at the appropriate clinic or call 816-271-6000 to reach the Mosaic Life Care operator.

8th Grade Vaccinations:

• Required: Tdap and Meningococcal ACWY

• Recommended: Gardasil 9 and COVID-19

12th Grade Vaccinations:

• Required: Meningococcal ACWY

• Recommended: Meningococcal B, Gardasil 9, and COVID-19