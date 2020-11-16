Health Department reports 4 new Covid-19 deaths over the weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department reported 4 more Covid-19 related deaths in Buchanan County over the weekend.

Two were women in their 50's, one was a woman in her 80's and one was a man in his 80's all had underlying health conditions.

Buchanan County has now had 58 total Covid-19 related deaths.

The number of cases also rose by 217 making the total count 5,148.

Mosaic Life Care reports a total of 83 patients in the hospital because of the virus, including 74 in St. Joseph, six in Maryville, and three in Albany.