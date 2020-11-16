Health Department reports 4 new Covid-19 deaths over the weekend

Clear
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department reported 4 more Covid-19 related deaths in Buchanan County over the weekend.

Two were women in their 50's, one was a woman in her 80's and one was a man in his 80's all had underlying health conditions. 

Buchanan County has now had 58 total Covid-19 related deaths. 

The number of cases also rose by 217 making the total count 5,148. 

Mosaic Life Care reports a total of 83 patients in the hospital because of the virus, including 74 in St. Joseph, six in Maryville, and three in Albany.

Quiet weather is expected for the next week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area. Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.
