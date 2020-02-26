Health Department staff continue to watch Coronavirus updates

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local health officials say they're closely monitoring the latest developments on the Coronavirus.

They said information about the virus from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is constantly changing and updating.

Staff at the health department say it's important the public practice good handwashing techniques and stay home when sick.

"It doesn't necessarily even have to be coronavirus," Sadie Kennedy, clinic coordinator said. "If you are sick and have a fever or cough clean your house, stay home and don't go to work, it's the same situation as it would be for flu."

Because there's no medicine or vaccine for the coronavirus, health department staff say taking those preventative measures are the key to keep it and other viruses, such as the flu, from spreading.