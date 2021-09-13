Clear
Health Department hours to change for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Health Department clinic will be closed Tuesday, September 14, the morning of Wednesday, September 15, and the afternoon of Thursday, September 16.

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 9:32 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph Health Department staff will be off-site conducting COVID-19 vaccine clinics Septemebr 14 through 16.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics will take place Tuesday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday 6 to 9 a.m. and Thursday 2 to 5 p.m at Tyson. Staff say the clinics could run longer if the interest is there.

This closure will primarily impact pregnancy testing and case management, immunizations and TB testing. All other divisions of the health department will be open. 

Clinic activity and services will resume at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 17.

The St. Joseph Health Department has conducted 46 COVID-19 vaccines to date.

For more information, call 816-271-4636.

