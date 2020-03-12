Clear

Health Department to hold meeting for businesses on preparing for COVID-19

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Buchanan County.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 11:31 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department will hold a meeting with businesses to discuss planning efforts for COVID-19.

The meeting will help answer any questions businesses have on how to prepare for the virus.

The briefing will take place Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Buchanan County. There is currently only one confirmed case in the state. The patient is St. Louis County woman in her 20s who studied abroad in Italy. A total of 46 people in the state have been tested for the virus.


