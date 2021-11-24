Clear
Health Dept. holds pediatric vaccine clinic

The Doniphan County Health Department held a vaccine clinic with pediatric vaccines available on November 23rd and 24th.

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 5:30 PM
Giving out both adult and pediatric vaccines, the health department says that they administered fourteen vaccines to kids on the 23rd, and a good amount of adult booster shots as well.

The Doniphan County Health Department says getting your kids vaccinated before the holidays is a good way to protect them from the virus this holiday season, while also protecting other family members they may be in contact with.

“You do it for yourself and for your child’s health, but you also do it for the grandparents and those that they’re around. It helps with preventing school outbreaks, so we’re hoping everyone will realize the importance of this vaccine and actually getting it into the arms of their children,” said Sheryl Pierce, Administrator for the Doniphan County Health Department.

Doniphan County Health Department is holding its next vaccine clinic for children and adults December 2nd, 14th, and 23rd, all lasting from 3-6pm on those days.

