Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Health Dept. outlines Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan

The St. Joseph Health Department director says she's hopeful the vaccine could be made available within weeks for those eligible.

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 10:11 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local health officials are preparing for a Covid-19 vaccine to be made available as early as mid-December.

Though they stress the time frame is not set in stone, health officials at the St. Joseph Health Department are hopeful the vaccine could be in our area by the second half of the month. 

Debra Bradley, health director, St. Joseph Health Department said Mosaic Life Care is expected to have 1,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer made available to those eligible to receive it by the second to the third week of December. 

"That first round of vaccine is geared toward health care providers," Bradley said. "particularly, those who serve either individuals who are positive or people who are high risk such as long term care facility staff."

Bradley also said she's hopeful that once the first vaccine comes in, others won't be far behind, and that multiple vaccine options will likely be available for those eligible for it by the end of the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
A storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning and it will be a little cooler with the daytime high only getting into the lower 40s. Thursday we will see a little bit of a cool down with highs in the lower 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories