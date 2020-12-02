Health Dept. outlines Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local health officials are preparing for a Covid-19 vaccine to be made available as early as mid-December.

Though they stress the time frame is not set in stone, health officials at the St. Joseph Health Department are hopeful the vaccine could be in our area by the second half of the month.

Debra Bradley, health director, St. Joseph Health Department said Mosaic Life Care is expected to have 1,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer made available to those eligible to receive it by the second to the third week of December.

"That first round of vaccine is geared toward health care providers," Bradley said. "particularly, those who serve either individuals who are positive or people who are high risk such as long term care facility staff."

Bradley also said she's hopeful that once the first vaccine comes in, others won't be far behind, and that multiple vaccine options will likely be available for those eligible for it by the end of the year.