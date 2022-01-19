Health Dept. pushes testing as cases climb to new heights

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Covid cases are continuing to soar locally, Buchanan County surpassed 20,000 cases late last week

The St. Joseph Health Department is now reporting it's highest ever positivity rate for the county, at 27.58%

Director Debra Bradley said It's a prediction from health officials that's so far has seemed to come true. It's one of the reasons why she wants more people to consider getting a test for Covid-19.

She laid out who should get a test and when they should get one.

"If they're a contact they should wait three to five days and then be tested," She said. "If they're having symptoms they should be tested."

Bradley also said it's important to note that as high as the numbers are, they likely don't tell the full story.

"We know that a lot of people either had the opportunity to do a home test," She said. "Or they just don't test."

Her concern remains mostly on those most vulnerable in this pandemic.

"They're our friends are co-workers, our loved ones," She said. "We don't want to put them at risk."

Bradley said she's hoping that the Omicron variant spike goes away as quick as it came.

"I have hoped and anticipated that by the end of January that we would be on our way back down," She said. "I'm hoping that will come true."

The state will be sponsoring a Covid-19 Drive Through Testing event this Sunday, January 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No pregistration is required. The goverment has also started a website for those in need of Covid-19 tests.