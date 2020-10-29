Health Dept. shares Halloween safety tips

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Health Department is sharing safety tips ahead of Halloween this weekend amid Covid-19.

While the Centers for Disease Control has called trick-or-treating a high risk activity, local health department staff say you can lower your risk with the proper precautions in place.

Stephanie Malita, St. Joseph Health Department said families should stick together this year, and stick to familiar houses.

She also recommends you refrain from wearing a Halloween mask in place of face coverings, and instead.

"A Halloween mask typically dosen't go towards but if its a Halloween mask with a Halloween pattern on it, then that's what we're looking for is the cloth mask that we're looking for."

With the proper precautions, Malita said the risk of spreading Covid-19 while trick or treating is low.