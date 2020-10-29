Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Health Dept. shares Halloween safety tips

The St. Joseph Health Dept. recommends families stay together while trick or treating this year as well as separating candy for distribution.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 8:45 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Health Department is sharing safety tips ahead of Halloween this weekend amid Covid-19. 

While the Centers for Disease Control has called trick-or-treating a high risk activity, local health department staff say you can lower your risk with the proper precautions in place.

Stephanie Malita, St. Joseph Health Department said families should stick together this year, and stick to familiar houses. 

She also recommends you refrain from wearing a Halloween mask in place of face coverings, and instead.

"A Halloween mask typically dosen't go towards but if its a Halloween mask with a Halloween pattern on it, then that's what we're looking for is the cloth mask that we're looking for." 

With the proper precautions, Malita said the risk of spreading Covid-19 while trick or treating is low. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories