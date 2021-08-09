Health department and Mosaic team up for annual teen vaccination day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More signs that school isn't far off is a vaccination clinic for middle and high schoolers scheduled for this week.

The St. Joseph Health Department and Mosaic Life Care are teaming up for their annual teen vaccination day Tuesday.

The city clinic and Mosaic clinics will be open for walk-ins, with plenty of supplies for Tdap and MCV4 for 8th graders, and the MCV booster for 12th graders.

The clinics also plan to have HPV, MenB, and Covid-19 shots on-hand.

"Back to school tends to always creep up on people. We always like to joke that we are here all through the summer but everyone tends to come the week before school and the week of school. I don't think that will change with COVID. In fact, I think it just adds a new layer,” Connie Werner, St. Joseph Health Department said.

For your immunizations, you need an insurance card and your child's current immunization record.

There's no charge for immunizations for children without insurance at the health department clinic.