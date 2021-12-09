Health department holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics in December

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics through the remainder of December.

Immunizations will be available every weekday in December from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The clinic will be open until 4:30 p.m. on December 15.

The health department will be closed December 23, 24, 30 and 31 for the holidays.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free to all. No need for insurance or an appointment.

This is for the Pfizer vaccine that is for anyone aged 5 and older. A parent or guardian must be present for anyone under the age of 16.

If you are getting your second dose or booster, please bring your vaccine card.

According to the health department, the COVID-19 vaccine helps make your immune system stronger and fights infection faster. It also protects you from severe illness and reduces your risk of hospitalization.

If you have any questions, please contact the City of St. Joseph Health Department at 816-271-4636.