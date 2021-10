(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Heath Department will be holding a flu and Covid vaccine clinic next Tuesday.

People who live or work in Buchanan County will be able to receive both a flu and Covid vaccine.

The clinic is free and will be at the Civic Arena starting at 9 a.m. and will run until noon or while supplies last.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Pfizer will be the only Covid vaccine available and those seeking a second Pfizer dose or booster shot are asked to bring vaccine cards with them.