Health department hosting second dose mass clinic Friday

The City of St. Joseph Health Department will be participating in a mass vaccine clinic that will administer approximately 1,100 Pfizer second doses on Friday, April 9.

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 12:09 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department will be participating in a mass vaccine clinic that will administer approximately 1,100 Pfizer second doses on Friday, April 9.

The doses of the vaccine are provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. 

The second dose event will be held at the Community Vaccine Clinic at East Hills Shopping Center in the space previously occupised by Gordman's.

The clinic is only for those who received a first dose at the mass vaccine clinic that was held on March 19, 2021. Participants should report back on April 9 at the same time they were scheduled on March 19.

Friday morning from 8:00 until 10:00 a.m., all health department services will be open.

At 10:00 a.m. and through the remainder of the workday, the Health Department Clinic, Vital Records and Community Health services will be closed.

This will impact immunizations, TB test administration and readings, pregnancy testing, prenatal case management, STI testing and treatment, and birth and death certificates while staff is off-site for COVID-19 vaccine administration at the mass vaccination clinic.

WIC and Animal Control & Rescue will be open regular hours on Friday and affected services at Patee Market will resume on Monday morning, April 12, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.

Those searching for a first or single dose of vaccine have several options.

The Missouri Vaccine Navigator site is at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/events/ or call (877) 435-8411 for help navigating the COVID-19 vaccination process using mass vaccination clinics.

Many area pharmacies offer vaccine – CVS, HyVee, Roger’s, Sam’s Club, Walgreen’s and Walmart have their own registration systems.

Vaccine appointment availability at all pharmacies receiving federal vaccine distribution can be found at www.vaccinefinder.org.

The elderly and disabled can find assistance through Young at Heart Resources, information is available at www.yahresources.org or by calling (888) 844-5626.

