Health department reports four more COVID-19 related deaths, 52 new cases

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department on Thursday reported four new deaths due to COVID-19.

One death was reported in the past 24 hours. Three additional deaths were also reported on Thursday but the patients had died in September, according to health officials.

Here's what we know about the latest deaths:

- Two males in their 70s with underlying health conditions.

- One male in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

- One female her 80s with underlying health conditions.

There have been 32 deaths in Buchanan County. The health department also reported 52 new COVID-19 cases across the county, bringing the total number of cases to 2,673.