(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department out with new COVID-19 numbers for Buchanan county Monday.

The health department reported 508 new COVID-19 cases since last Thursday.

That brings the total case count for the county to 19,352.

The department also reported a big jump in the positivity rate, now at 21.37 percent.

Mosaic Life Care reported 76 Covid inpatients with 73 in St. Joseph, two in Maryville and one in Albany.