(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department reported a new milestone Monday.

According to the health department, the latest death from Covid-19 was of a woman in her 70's.

Her death brings the county's toll now to 200 people.

The health department also reported 174 new covid cases raising the overall total to 13,125.

Mosaic Life Care is reporting 57 inpatients, that's 10 more since the last update with 53 in St. Joseph, two in Maryville, and another two in Albany.