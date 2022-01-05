Health department responds to omicron and boosters for kids

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department weighing in on the latest COVID-19 developments today, as cases continue to climb locally.

At Mosaic Life Care more than 60 people are fighting COVID-19 right now, add in the number of inpatients across the system and you're north of 70.

We spoke to the director today about the latest when it comes to covid, how it'll affect us, and also just how we got to the surge.

“We have a double-edged sword, it’s not just here in Buchanan County, it’s in the state,” Debra Bradley, Director of the St. Joseph Health Department said.

Missouri is now recording it's highest positivity rate since the pandemic began, at just over 27 percent.

“With the holidays and the omicron variant coming at the same time, both are a recipe for higher cases,” Bradley said.

The higher case numbers are seen locally too.

While there may be no data yet confirming how omicron could be spreading here locally, the health director says she expects to see it start to take hold.

“Probably for the next week or two, we’ll continue to see increases,” Bradley said.

There is good news, the recent authorization of the Pfizer booster for kids 12-15 is encouraging.

“Hopefully soon we will be able to administer the vaccine for that age population,” Bradley said. “That’s a large group of individuals who are in school,” Bradley said.

Though the director continues to push for more vaccinations.

“We do still encourage people to get vaccinations,” Bradley said. “We strongly encourage it, some protection is better than no protection.”

The director says she does expect cases to eventually die down; she thinks the variant will burn itself out overtime.

A reminder for you: the health department is offering vaccinations and you don't need an appointment. The hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.