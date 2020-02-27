Clear

Health department to suspend vaccination distribution Friday for system update

The newest update for the ShowMe Vax registry will bring it up to date with other health departments across the state.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 7:37 PM
Updated: Feb 27, 2020 7:38 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department's immunization department will be closed Friday, February 28th.

Health department staff said they'll be updating their "ShowMe Vax" registry, and as a result, vaccination will not be available for the day.

"We will be holding vaccines so that we have time to learn the brand new system make sure we're doing it correctly," Connie Werner Clinic Director St. Joseph Health Department said. 

The update will bring the Health Department up to speed with current standards for the ShowMe Vax program, as well as other health departments across the state using the new version of the program.

The ShowMe Vax program was first implemented in 2010 and is used to keep a registry of patient's vaccine records across the state.

No other services will be affected by the update.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Friday and another disturbance will give us a chance for a few sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We dry out and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
