Health dept. addresses Covid concerns as Carnival comes to town

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Darcy Jones, of Jones & Company Carnival said she’s excited to bring some good old fashioned fun to St. Joe this weekend.

Jones is bringing her carnival to the old K-Mart parking lot, she said after last year’s shutdowns it’s something many are waiting for.

"Everybody’s glad to get back in the swing of things and everybody’s excited." Jones said.

Jones expects a good turnout from the area, and the health department wants carnival goers to consider ways to stay safe from Covid-19.

"I encourage people if they go to the carnival keep their distance from everybody," Debra Bradley, director, St. Joseph Health Department said. "Wash your hands a lot."

Bradley said since the carnival is outside that will help lower the risk of transmission, but she doesn't want people or staff to let their guard down completely.

Staff said signage will be in place to help customers discourage spread and hand sanitizing stations will be provided, they also said they’ve spaced out their attractions to keep people separated.

"We don’t have quite everything that we have here due to space," Jones said.

As more and more places across town and the country are opening up, Jones said she’s hoping more people will get out and enjoy her carnival safely.

"St. Joe is a good carnival town," Jones said. "They love their carnivals."

The carnival runs from now until May 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. excluding Mondays and Tuesdays.