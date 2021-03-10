Clear
Health director explains gap in reported state Covid-19 numbers

A Kansas City Star article says 80,000 fewer cases were reported by the state than its local health departments.

Posted: Mar 10, 2021 7:59 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Approximately one year after Missouri recorded the first case of Covid-19, numbers of reported cases and deaths have varied between the state and its 114 local health departments.

Debra Bradley, director of the St. Joseph Health Department said the issue has been a problem since the start of the pandemic. 

The numbers reported on the state's Department of Health and Senior Services website are smaller than what local health departments are reporting by as much as 80,000 cases according to a recent article in the Kansas City Star.

Bradley said this is because it's harder to keep up with case counts at the state level versus the local level, 

"The state health department is getting lab results from every entity in the state that does testing." She said. "That's a lot of tests, so they're going to be a little bit behind."

The state's death toll reports 1,000 fewer deaths in Missouri from Covid-19 according to the Star, Bradley said this is because the state needs to process death certificates which could take several days. 

