Health experts encourage getting flu shot before peak season hits

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Flu season hasn't started yet, but cooler temperatures indicate it's not too far off. That's why area health experts said now is the time to get a flu shot before peak flu season hits.

“It’s never too late to get a flu shot, but definitely by the end of October would be ideal,” said Beth Cathcart, Pharmacist at Rogers Pharmacy.

The flu season starts and stops at different times each year with seasons ranging in severity, making it difficult to predict.

Last year, area health officials said the flu was nearly non-existent as COVID-19 measures kept people from catching it. However, the St. Joseph Health Department said that good fortune is unlikely this time around.

"I don't really anticipate that it will be the same this year," said Connie Werner, Clinic Supervisor with the St. Joseph Health Department,

"We don't have the mask mandate in place, the socially distancing. I wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't as good of a year as it was last year for the flu."

Because coronavirus measures have waned, local health experts voiced concern on the potential rise in COVID-19 and flu cases during the colder months and the strain it would place on area health systems and immunity systems.

“Definitely getting a flu shot, getting a covid vaccine is definitely what everyone should do,” said Cathcart.

Werner adds that flu and COVID-19 symptoms are similar which makes it difficult for the infected to differentiate between the two illnesses unless they get tested.

For those looking to get both vaccines, pharmacists said it's safe to take both the flu and coronavirus vaccine on the same day.

"That's one of the questions we've been asked a couple times," said Cathcart, "You can definitely get both on the same day."

Rogers Pharmacy will start giving out flu shots on Monday. No appointment necessary.

Pharmacists said most insurances will cover the cost of the flu shot.

As for the St. Joseph Health Department, they are waiting on their shipment of flu vaccines from the state.