Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Health experts urge mask upgrades

Overwhelmed test sites and straining hospitals dealing with Covid-related staffing shortages as the U.S. averages nearly half a million new cases per day.

Posted: Jan 7, 2022 10:48 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

From coast to coast children and teens 12 to 15 years old are rolling up their sleeves for an extra shot of protection against COVID-19.

After the CDC signed off on Pfizer's boosters for that age group five months after their second dose.

Overwhelmed test sites and straining hospitals dealing with Covid-related staffing shortages as the U.S. averages nearly half a million new cases per day.

With a highly infectious variant like omicron some experts once again are urging people to upgrade their masks.

“You want to be shooting for something like an N95, a KF95 or a KF94. And if you don't have access to one of those, you can wear a surgical mask and just put a cloth mask over it,” Dr. Alok Patel said.

New York is planning to distribute N95 masks to schools and los angeles county is requiring indoor workers to wear medical grade masks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 7°
Maryville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 4°
Savannah
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 7°
Cameron
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 9°
Atchison
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 6°
Temperatures are on the cold side again this morning, but they are slightly warmer than yesterday. Today that warming trend will follow us into the afternoon with highs making it into the 20s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will still be a bit breezy at times so the wind chill will likely still be in the single digits this afternoon. Saturday looks to be an above average day with highs making it into the 40s. A bit of drizzle can’t be ruled out on Saturday, but the best chances look to be south of about I-70. Clouds will increase through the day Saturday. Temperatures look to stay in the 30 and 40s throughout the rest of the weekend into next week. Temperatures will start to warm up by the middle of next week with highs making it back into the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories