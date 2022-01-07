Health experts urge mask upgrades

From coast to coast children and teens 12 to 15 years old are rolling up their sleeves for an extra shot of protection against COVID-19.

After the CDC signed off on Pfizer's boosters for that age group five months after their second dose.

Overwhelmed test sites and straining hospitals dealing with Covid-related staffing shortages as the U.S. averages nearly half a million new cases per day.

With a highly infectious variant like omicron some experts once again are urging people to upgrade their masks.

“You want to be shooting for something like an N95, a KF95 or a KF94. And if you don't have access to one of those, you can wear a surgical mask and just put a cloth mask over it,” Dr. Alok Patel said.

New York is planning to distribute N95 masks to schools and los angeles county is requiring indoor workers to wear medical grade masks.