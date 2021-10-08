Local officials preparing for Covid vaccine for children

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kids 5 to 11 years old might be eligible for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine soon.

"Our kind of goal this whole time was to keep kids healthy, keep kids in school as much as possible,” Sarah Sass, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner from Peacock Pediatrics said.

Children ages 5 to 11 might soon be eligible for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

"Our hope would be, you know we want as much of the population, our goal is 100% of the population to be vaccinated, that can be vaccinated so the spread stops,” Sass said.

The Pfizer vaccine is said to be expected to get FDA approved for children 5 to 11 near Thanksgiving.

With the age range lowering, there are some questions that pop up.

"A lot of it is parents wanting more information. We have a couple parents who are a little apprehensive that bring up the concerns to us, which is what we want, we want to have a discussion about it. A lot of parents are kind of excited,” Sass said.

Studies show that side effects are similar to that of the adult doses which can last one to two days.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 5.9 million total Covid-19 cases in children under 18 have been reported.

"Pediatric Covid cases has gone up 240% in the United States since July, which is just a huge number. And a lot of those kids are getting hospitalized for Covid infection and complications after Covid,” Sass said.

The St. Joseph School District officials say it follows guidelines if the vaccine gets FDA approved for kids and will encourage students to talk with their health providers.

"We'll follow the Department of Health and Senior Services guidelines on any immunization. And whether it becomes something that is required, I don’t know,” St. Joseph School District Health Coordinator Maria Burnham, said.

While some say it is a personal choice, the health department will support the vaccine in younger children.

"It is an individual choice but we are certainly going to be advocates for the vaccine,” Clinic Supervisor St. Joseph Health Department Connie Werner said.

According to studies, the vaccine has been working in younger children.

"It has shown to decrease your chance of getting it, it definitely decreases your chances of being hospitalized with Covid,” Sass said.

Peacock Pediatrics says they are already working on a plan to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 once the FDA approves it.