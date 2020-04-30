Health workers say they are halfway through testing employees at Triumph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The third day of testing at Triumph Foods was a late night after Northwest Health conducted tests on third shift workers.

Northwest Health says they are halfway through their mass testing on all of Triumph's 3,000 employees in an effort to curb a potential coronavirus outbreak.

One Triumph employee, who works second shift, talked about his experience with the testing.

"They stick this thing up your nose and it hurts," Jarvis Ervin said. "It took like 10 seconds, each nostril."

Northwest Health is playing point in the state mass testing game in St. Joseph. The testing effort kicked off after at least 16 Triumph workers tested positive last week. Now Northwest Health has one week to test 2,800 employees at one plant.

The testing effort is to identify all symptomatic and asymptomatic employees. Once results come back, officials will know widespread the problem is at Triumph and potentially the community. However, it takes 24-48 hours for results to come back from the lab.

Ervin said that if he tested positive he would get a call Wednesday.

"They said if I get no phone call then I should be alright," Ervin said. "I don't know, I could be waiting all night."

KQ2 has reached out for the number of employees that has tested positive for COVID-19, but are still waiting for a response.