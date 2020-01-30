Clear

Healthcare experts stress flu prevention amid Coronavirus scare

Local healthcare staff say the chances of getting the flu are drastically higher for most than getting coronavirus.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 5:17 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  With concern over the Coronavirus growing, local healthcare officials want to remind people of the flu virus.

Staff say now is the peak season for the respiratory virus, and people shouldn't let concern for the Coronavirus overshadow flu prevention. 

We don't want to go farther than where the facts take us," Connie Werner, clinical supervisor St. Joseph Health Department said. "We want you to stay within the realm of science and what the studies have shown."

 Staff said if patients have not been to China or have had direct contact with someone who has, they likely don't have to worry about catching Coronavirus, and they stress the importance of keeping things in perspective.

Local healthcare staff said the clinic is still offering flu shots for this season, the vaccine is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

