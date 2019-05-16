Healthy St. Joseph continues to promote healthy community workplaces

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- St. Joseph community partners continue the quest on making the city a healthy one.

The Healthy St. Joseph Steering Committee held a networking event at Missouri Western State University on Wednesday.

It allowed community and business leaders to discuss ideas for general wellness in the workplace to help improve employees' health and well-being.

This was all based on four main areas of nutrition, physical activity, tobacco use and work-life balance.

"Well I think when we have a healthier community, we'll have healthier families, we'll have healthier workplaces," said St. Joseph YMCA C.E.O. Sue White. "We can just do more than just the things we need to do than just get by each day in life. We got that extra energy and the ability to do more."

The committee will now take the feedback from Wednesday's event and use it for future programs or sessions.

If you would your like your business or group to get involved with the Healthy St. Joseph initiative, you can contact White at (816) 233-9622.